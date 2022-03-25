Strs Ohio Sells 3,938 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $184.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

