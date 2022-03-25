Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $294.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.