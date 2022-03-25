Strs Ohio Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,095 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

