Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.86. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 228,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

