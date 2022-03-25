STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

