StockNews.com Upgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to “Hold”

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of 249.26 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

