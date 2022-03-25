StockNews.com Upgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRI. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

