StockNews.com Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.87. 215,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,665. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,356. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,325,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

