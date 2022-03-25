StockNews.com Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ERIC opened at $9.21 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

