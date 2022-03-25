StockNews.com Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.68 on Thursday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sanmina by 18.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

