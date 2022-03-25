StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Enova International has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

