StockNews.com Lowers Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Enova International has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.
In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
