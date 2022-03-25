Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$76.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.40 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.