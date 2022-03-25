Stifel Nicolaus Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.41.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

