Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $105.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after purchasing an additional 658,781 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

