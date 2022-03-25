STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $232.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $185.75 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

