Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and approximately $321.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00212287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00197133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.06 or 0.07115223 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,055 coins and its circulating supply is 24,668,275,280 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

