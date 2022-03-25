Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

STLA opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.