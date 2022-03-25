Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

