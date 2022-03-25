Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

SQ opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Square by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Square by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

