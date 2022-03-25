SPX FLOW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $88.55.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $33,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $6,054,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.