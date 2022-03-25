Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 903,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

