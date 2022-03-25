Spore (SPORE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spore (SPORE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Spore has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $6,790.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00035094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00112412 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

