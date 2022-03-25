Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $604.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

