Spire Wealth Management Invests $49,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 482.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $95.95.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

