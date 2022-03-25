Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

