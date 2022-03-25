Spire Wealth Management Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

