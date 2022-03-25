Spire Wealth Management Has $57,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in UniFirst by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNF opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

