Spire Wealth Management Has $53,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 439.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter.

DRN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $31.01.

