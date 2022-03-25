Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,000 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Ouster stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.
Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
