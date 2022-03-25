Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

