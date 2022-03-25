Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.