Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00189195 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00027813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00410357 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

