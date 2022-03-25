SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 148,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,684,806 shares.The stock last traded at $490.63 and had previously closed at $494.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

