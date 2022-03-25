SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 77,849 shares.The stock last traded at $38.10 and had previously closed at $38.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

