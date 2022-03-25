SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

