Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 87,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

