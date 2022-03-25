Southern (NYSE:SO) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.49

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 204941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

