South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

