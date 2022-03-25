Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SONX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 175,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,733. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

