Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SONX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 175,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,733. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
