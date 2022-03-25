Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 39,500 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.
Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)
