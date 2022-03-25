Sologenic (SOLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and $1.02 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

