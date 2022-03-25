Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.45

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

