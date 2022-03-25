Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $1.93 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

