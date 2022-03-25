Societe Generale Begins Coverage on OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of OTC:WOSGF (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTC:WOSGF opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. OTC:WOSGF has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
