Snowball One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,379.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $933,353.39 and approximately $10,379.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.06 or 0.07020415 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,323.86 or 0.99732588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,556,141 coins and its circulating supply is 5,417,979 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

