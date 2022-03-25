Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.47. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap One shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 5,545 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

