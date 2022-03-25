Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

SNPO stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

