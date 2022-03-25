Snap One Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Snap One in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

SNPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

