Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

