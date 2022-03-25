SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.25 Million

Equities analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to report sales of $667.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $696.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 422,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

