Skyline Champion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 824% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.
In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.
About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
See Also
