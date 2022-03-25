Skyline Champion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 824% compared to the average volume of 466 put options.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.